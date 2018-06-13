Nike and Adidas once again will dominate the World Cup, the international soccer tournament held every four years.

The tournament starts Thursday in Russia.

Of the 32 teams competing, 12 will wear Adidas uniforms, 10 will wear Nike.

Adidas will outfit Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, Spain and Sweden. Nike will outfit Australia, Brazil, Croatia, England, France, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Saudia Arabia and South Korea.

View gallery of team jerseys

Regardless of team uniform affiliation, players can choose their cleat provider. It's estimated that 60 percent of players will wear Nike cleats.

Adidas is an official World Cup sponsor and will provide the game ball, known this year as the Telstar 18.

Combined, the companies had roughly $5 billion in soccer sales last year, according to Bloomberg.

Apex Marketing Group estimates opening round games will provide the brands $5.2 million in exposure.

In 2014, 10 teams wore Nike and nine teams wore Adidas.

The Portland Business Journal is a news partner with KGW.

© 2018 KGW