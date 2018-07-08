When tech workers need jobs, the brainy ones hit Portlandtech.org.

That's the online job board hosted by WorkSystems Inc., which featured 4,800 open jobs from 651 employers as of Monday. Of those, 114 posted more than 10 open positions, according to Portlandtech.org.

The number of open spots is among the highest since the site launched in 2015. It reached a high of 5,200 openings last year, said David Duncan, the WorkSource Oregon job search navigator who oversees it.

Duncan started the site after compiling a massive list of state-run career sites.

"I was taking Web Development classes at PCC at the time, so I built the list into an HTML document that I would use as a tool to source jobs," he said in a May interview.

All told, the tech jobs climate remains solid. Duncan offered these tips for those seeking work during these comparatively boom times.

For web developers: "Build a portfolio of projects. Build projects that a non-tech person would find interesting (not just tic-tac-toe). Also, get used to using GitHub or other version control software. This is a dev team tool that you’ll be using, so get started as soon as you can. Some developers have even been hired based on their GitHub portfolios. Put projects on your resume. Include a GitHub link."

For those not getting interviews: "Work on your resume, network, and/or get fresh training. Effective resumes are not biographies. They answer a job description. Convert everything on your resume to fit the job you are seeking. Omit or generalize job duties that don’t convert so that they don’t waste the reviewer’s time."

For those who've been in the game for a while: "Experienced tech job seekers should find a recruiter that they can trust. I can help with that and any other job readiness help."

The print component of the PBJ's monthly How Oregon Works package (the monthly series runs through the end of the year) will reveal the 10 employers who are hiring the most Oregon workers. With that in mind, here's a look at, effectively, Nos. 10 through 25. These employers average 32 open positions that'll soon be filled by coders, developers and technology workers of all stripes.

