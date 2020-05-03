SAN FRANCISCO — A cruise ship linked to the coronavirus is being held off the coast of California to test passengers.



The ship was returning to San Francisco from Hawaii when 11 passengers and 10 crew members reported flu-like symptoms.

The Princess Grand cruise ship was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco Wednesday night, but officials requested that it delay its return while the US Coast Guard and the CDC coordinated testing of the passengers.

The plan was for the ship to remain in international waters off the coast of California while a helicopter flew tests on board and then returned the samples to a laboratory for testing.

Last month the ship cruised from Mexico to San Francisco and three people on that cruise tested positive for the virus.

Officials are trying to track down about 2,500 people throughout California who disembarked from the ship because they could be at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

