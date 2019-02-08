PORTLAND, Ore. — A former United States Air Force pilot recently hit the jackpot playing Oregon’s Game Megabucks. But before he realized he won the $6.5 million prize, he nearly threw away the winning ticket.

William Bowker’s granddaughter initially checked his lottery tickets, believing it was a Mega Millions ticket. She told her grandfather that he didn’t win.

“But they were for the wrong game. I had an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket,” Bowker said in an Oregon Lottery press release. “She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away. I am glad I did. I immediately thought — BOOM! I won!”

The winning numbers were 14-32-41-43-44-47. Bowker purchased the ticket at a Jacksons Food Store on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley.

Bowker, 94, then called a family meeting to tell them he won and discuss how to use the prize. Bowker’s daughter is a tax attorney and Bowker plans to share his prize among family members, Oregon Lottery said.

“I have what I need, and I’m 94,” Bowker said. “This is a wonderful way to help my family.”

Bowker opted to take the bulk sum payment of $3.25 million. After taxes, he took home $2.2 million.

