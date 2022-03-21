City of Gresham starts new Youth Services Division in hopes to prevent crime

The new division will also run a Youth Violence Prevention Program, this was all possible because of a $2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

GRESHAM, Ore. — The City of Gresham has started a new Youth Services Division that's meant to help young people find other outlets and things to do, to hopefully prevent crime.

Part of the division will include a violence prevention coordinator, which is a new job held by Marcelle Frazier.

"There's definitely been a spike in gun violence and a spike in shootings and we understand with COVID, they've had no services," said Frazier.

Frazier said part of his job is to invest the grant money into community-based organizations to provide services for young people. The goal is to keep them out of trouble. The $2 million grant came from the American Rescue Plan Act and was approved late last year.

"We just want to provide them some with some positivity and something to do," Frazier said. "Right now Fridays and Saturdays are really dangerous times for our youth. Our community-based organizations have been around 20 or 30 years. They've been doing great work, now they have funding to do a lot of that work here in Gresham."

Youth Services Manager Emon Ghassemi said the division will largely focus on events and activities.

"Our first program will be starting here in April," Ghassemi said. "That's going to be nighttime basketball. That will be the focus for middle and high school students."

The division is still in the planning stages. They're also working on internship programs for young people.

"When they're young maybe 10 or 11, get them into programs that will occupy their time until they're 18, which will hopefully lead them to a productive life," Frazier said.