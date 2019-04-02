PORTLAND, Ore. — Our weather cameras and crews spotted the snow beginning to accumulate in Astoria and near Junction City on Sunday evening. Then our viewers let us know they were starting to see it fall in Mill City, Gresham, Seaview, Damascus, Chinook, Sandy and elsewhere.

East of the Coast Range, it's not a lot of snow. But KGW viewers are having fun with it (check out perhaps The World's Tiniest Snowman in Gresham).

Your Pics: Snow is here! Snow pup in Seaview, Wash. Tiny, tiny Gresham snowman Snow falling at the Oregon Coast - about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach Snow falling near the Oregon Coast, about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach Snow in Sandy Snow in Seaside Snow in Mill City Snow in Chinook, Washington - 2/3/2019 Snow in Damascus Snow in Seaview, Wash. Beavercreek snow

Thanks to KGW viewer Jill Bird for the video above, of the snow in Mill City on Sunday night, with the sound of the Santiam River in the background. And thanks to Jamie Schuermyer for this video of snow in Manzanita.

