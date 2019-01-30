Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Oddsmakers say there's as 16 percent chance Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will go into overtime.

That means there's a 16 percent chance that you can get free wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

We like those odds.

If the game goes into OT, BW3s will give customers a free five-piece, snack-sized wings between 4-7 p.m. local time on Feb. 18.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” said BW3s Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman, in a press release. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

The chain noted that Super Bowl Sunday is typically its busiest day of the year for dine-in and take-out, and it released these big game stats:

Over 14 million traditional and boneless wings were sold last year, with Honey BBQ being the most popular sauce.

Beer sales are 25 percent higher than a typical Sunday.

Restaurants see a 30-40 percent traffic increase compared to the average football Sunday.

Restaurants stock up by increasing ingredient orders, including 47 percent more sauce, 37 percent more traditional wings and 20 percent more boneless wings.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.