A mega yacht owned by late billionaire Paul Allen is up for sale with a mega price tag to match.

Octopus, the 414-foot super yacht which ranks as one of the world’s largest, has been listed for $325 million. Allen, who died last October at age 65, took delivery of the vessel in 2003 and over the years the Microsoft co-founder was known to use it for everything from A-list parties to marine research expeditions.

Anyone hoping to hop aboard as new owner will most certainly be very rich — a story in the Seattle P-I said the price tag is four times what the billionaire Allen paid for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers in 1988. According to the listing with Burgess Yachts, Octopus has accommodation for up to 26 guests in 13 cabins, and 63 crew across 30 cabins. But that’s not all. Octopus also boasts:

Eight decks including a dedicated owner’s deck with private elevator.

Full deck for entertainment — including cinema, gym, spa, observation lounge and basketball court on the deck below.

Glass-bottomed underwater observation lounge.

Bridge deck pool and pizza oven.

Storage for seven tenders, two helicopters, two submersibles and a large SUV.

Two helipads.

Dive center and hyperbaric chamber.

