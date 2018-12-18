The holidays are a great time to catch up with your friends and family. But with Christmas quickly approaching, most kids have their minds on Santa Claus.

Have you ever wanted to see where Santa Claus was on Christmas Eve?

Have you ever tried to catch the magic in action? Well, thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), you can!

NORAD is the United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in the defense of North America.

They track Santa Claus every December 24 through their NORAD Tracks Santa program.

And you can watch here!

Through satellite systems, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa Cameras, NORAD Canadians and Americans track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.

The NTS website is available in 8 languages and offers family-friendly games, videos and information about Santa and NORAD starting every year on Dec. 1.

You can also head to the North Pole and meet up with Santa's helpers in the village. There you can play games, watch movies and more.