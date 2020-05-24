Virtual 5K run benefits nonprofit that helps Portland's homeless

Bridges Collaborative Care Clinic is hosting a virtual 5K run that can be done anytime between Sunday, May 23 and June 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, how about a little running that also helps the community?

Bridges Collaborative Care Clinic is hosting a virtual 5K run that can be done anytime between Sunday, May 23 and June 13.

Bridges Collaborative Care is a free, student-run clinic that helps vulnerable people get the medical help they need.

The proceeds from the virtual 5K will go to Transition Projects, a nonprofit that helps Portland’s homeless.

“COVID has just been a really interesting moment in our collective history. It’s been exciting but also really hard to figure out how we’re going to support each other moving forward so this is a way to do it apart but together,” said Annie Savaria-Watson, the communications and fundraising lead for Bridges Collaborative Care Clinic.

The minimum suggested donation for the 5K is $10.

There is tiered pricing also available. For people who choose that option, their entry will come with a shirt, sticker, and other swag.

All participants will be entered for a chance to win one of 10 gift cards to Portland restaurants.