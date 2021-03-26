Vaccination clinic at Clackamas Town Center starts Friday

It will be the largest vaccination clinic in Clackamas County.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas Town Center is now the largest vaccination clinic in Clackamas County. It opens Friday morning and continues Saturday. Clackamas County spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie said there are several clinics throughout the county and there's a lot of volunteers.

"The Clackamas Fire District will help administer the vaccine," Dinwiddie said. "We have fire districts throughout the county and neighboring counties helping us."

There are 3,500 appointments available at Clackamas Town Center for Friday and Saturday. Paramedic Amy Jo Cook is one of the many volunteers.

"There's a lot of parts to the vaccine administration," Cook said. "You have to greet people, make sure they're eligible, give them information, then give them their shot. You also have to watch them for 15 minutes."