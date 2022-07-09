Clackamas County woman is saved by a UPS driver after taking a fall

The UPS driver spotted the woman in a thicket of blackberry bushes, unable to free herself.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County woman is praising a UPS driver who saved her after she took a serious fall last month.

On the afternoon of Aug. 4, Bailey Court was pulling weeds around her blackberry hedge on South Logan Road in Beaver Creek. She suddenly lost her footing and fell into a ditch, becoming entrapped by thorns.

“I just did a slow motion fall and landed on my back,” said Court. “Just like a turtle, I couldn't get up.”

After a half-hour, Court who has diabetes, could feel her blood sugar dropping. She was weak, light-headed and afraid of losing consciousness.

“I thought if I were down here if that happened, it may be weeks before somebody found my little carcass!” said Court. “Then I heard a truck coming down the hill.”

The truck she heard was that of UPS driver, Steve Atkinson.

“As I'm passing I realized she's way too far in there to just be picking berries!” said Atkinson. “I basically slammed on my brakes to hop out and see if she was OK.”

Court was relieved and thankful to see Atkinson, whom she recognized from past deliveries.

“He said, ‘Do you need some help?’” laughed Court. “Yeah!”

Atkinson, who has spent 17 years delivering packages for UPS, delivered Court from the blackberries.

“I was just glad that I was able to help her out,” he said.

In response to Atkinson's good turn, a UPS spokesperson shared this statement with KGW:

“UPSers like Steven are the Best! We’re really proud of our employees for their ability to deliver, especially when it matters most.”