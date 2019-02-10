PORTLAND, Ore. — Many social media users worldwide grew frustrated last night as TweetDeck, the Twitter dashboard management app became inaccessible for all users.

TweetDeck is a tool used to monitor news trends and manage content from multiple accounts.

Last night shortly after 9, after Twitter was ignited with updates from users seeking answers as to why they couldn't access the tool, the Twitter Support account acknowledged via tweet that there was, indeed, an issue that was affecting all users.

Portland area users vented their frustration at not being able to use the free service.

When attempting to access TweetDeck, the site was redirecting users directly to Twitter's mobile site.

The dashboard was fully restored shortly after 9 a.m.. PST Wednesday morning.