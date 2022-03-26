Trail Blazers fan wins $50K with jaw-dropping putt at halftime

David Dalla Gasperina hit a length-of-the-court putt during a halftime promotion at the game Friday night at the Moda Center

PORTLAND, Oregon — One of the promotions during the game at Moda Center on Friday night presented fans with a daunting challenge -- a 94-foot putt from one end of the court to the other. Just get it in the opening, right?

No one came close ... until David Dalla Gasperina. He nailed it and won $50,000.

Dalla Gasperinia told KGW he got a call Thursday night saying he’d been picked to take part in the contest.

“The person on the phone said five other people she called didn’t pick up. I was the sixth person she called. Thank you to the five other people,” Dalla Gasperina said.

Dalla Gasperina had started taking golf lessons in November, but it’s not certain they helped him with a 94-foot putt on a hardwood floor.

How did he do it, then? Dalla Gasperina said that when he putted, he went back to his time as a musician. “I kind of have a Zen place I can get to. I literally told my wife, I’m going to make this putt.”