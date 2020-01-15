VANCOUVER, Wash. — At eight years old, Keoni Ching got a big idea.

"I know alot of people that eat hot lunch a lot and they run out of money like I did once," he said.

Keoni had heard about NFL cornerback Richard Sherman paying off the lunch debt at a Tacoma and California school.

He decided he could do the same thing.

April Ching

RELATED: Vancouver second grader raising money to pay off school's lunch debt

Keoni is a second grader at Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Vancouver.

He completed the project as part of his school's 4th annual Kindness Week.

He started making custom keychains and selling them for $5 a piece.

One keychain at a time, he raised more than $3,000.

The Portland Timbers heard about his good deed and sent him a care package.

Inside there was a timbers scarf, t-shirt, keychain and a note.

April Ching

It read "Hey Keoni, Thank you for spreading your big acts of kindness with your school and our community. All the best, Timber Joey".

Though Keoni has reached his goal, he's still going.

He now hopes to raise $6,090.

He and his mom plan to work with the school to figure out how to best use the extra money.

Those wanting a bracelet can e-mail his mom April at keychainsforkindness1@gmail.com.

RELATED: Anonymous donor pays off lunch debt at two Boise schools

RELATED: Former Seahawk Richard Sherman pays off school lunch debt for Tacoma kids