x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Tillamook Head Lighthouse for sale for $6.5 million

The private Tillamook Rock property, which is part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, can only be reached by helicopter with the owners’ permission.
Credit: AP
FILE - Tillamook Head Lighthouse is shown on July 30, 2010, from Ecola State Park, near Cannon Beach, Ore. The lighthouse off the northwest coast of Oregon is for sale for $6.5 million. The island's isolation, impossible boat landings and extreme weather as well as the lighthouse crews' dislike of their months-long stays where they were cold, wet and constantly reminded of their dangerous job, earned the tower the nickname "Terrible Tilly." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Tillamook Rock Lighthouse off the northwest coast of Oregon is for sale for $6.5 million.

The island’s isolation, impossible boat landings and extreme weather as well as the lighthouse crews’ dislike of their months-long stays where they were cold, wet and constantly reminded of their dangerous job, earned the tower the nickname “Terrible Tilly.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports investors had paid $50,000 in 1980 to buy the deteriorating lighthouse, Oregon’s only offshore light station. The structure sits a mile from Tillamook Head between Seaside and Cannon Beach.

RELATED: Oregon-based mystery podcast attracts international attention

The owners converted the structure, which has been brutalized for a century and a half by crashing waves, into the Eternity At Sea columbarium. About 30 funeral urns were interred there before the columbarium’s license was not renewed in 1999 by the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board.

>>Download KGW’s Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand 

The Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, designed to guide ships on their treacherous ocean journey to the Columbia River, played a critical role in the development of the Pacific Northwest and World War II shipbuilding.

The private Tillamook Rock property, which is part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, can only be reached by helicopter with the owners’ permission.

RELATED: A dinosaur theme park. A 350-year-old rainforest. Secret surf spots. Beautiful trails. Why the southern Oregon Coast should be your next road trip

RELATED: Study finds Portland lost more than 800 acres of tree canopy in five years

In Other News

Local woman carrying on her father-daughter legacy of wine making