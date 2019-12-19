PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our holiday-themed picks for this weekend:

Peacock Lane

It’s one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Portland: a stroll down Peacock Lane. Since 1932 residents in the Southeast Portland neighborhood have built a mini North Pole for all to enjoy. It's free to check out the decorations.

Click here for more information

ZooLights

Another staple of Christmas in Portland is ZooLights. The Oregon Zoo will be decked out in more than a million Christmas lights. Kids can ride the popular lighted train and carousel, and get photos with Santa. Tickets are available online ranging from $13 to $18.

What: Oregon ZooLights

Oregon ZooLights When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5. Where: Oregon Zoo

Click here for more information

Christmas at the Victorian Belle Mansion

Miracle of a Million Lights

Victorian Belle Mansion

Billed as “The Miracle of a Million Lights,” the Victorian Belle Mansion is another option for Christmas lovers this weekend. The 2.5-acre estate in North Portland is filled with holiday cheer. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

Click here for more information

Winter Wonderland

It may be rainy this weekend, so maybe you’ll prefer to stay sheltered instead of walking around. If that’s the case, you can check out the Christmas light show at Portland International Raceway. Stay in your car and drive through the lights that span the track. The show lasts until Jan. 4. Tickets are $22 at the gate.

What: Winter Wonderland light show

Winter Wonderland light show When: Friday, Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: Portland International Raceway

Click here for more information

Train to Christmas Town

All aboard! Enjoy Christmas music, munch on some cookies and sip on some hot chocolate on the Train to Christmas Town. The 90-minute round trip ride begins in Hood River and takes the family on a ride to visit Santa and his elves. Trips range from $33 to $60 depending on age and type of service.

Click here for more information

Portland Saturday Market

Festival of the Last Minute

Portland Saturday Market

Do you have some last-minute holiday shopping to take care of? You aren’t alone! And don’t panic yet because the Portland Saturday Market will be open daily through Christmas Eve to bail you out. The market will feature “one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, exotic foods and an appropriately chilly, yet perennially cool atmosphere."

Click here for more information

Holiday Spirits Fest

Spirits Fest at Portland Saturday Market

Portland Saturday Market

While you’re at the Festival of the Last Minute, enjoy a drink with your fellow procrastinators. This weekend, the Portland Saturday Market will also host Spirits Fest. Six different distillers will be featured. Tastings are free. Cocktails and bottles will be available for purchase.

Click here for more information

The Nutcracker

Another holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, is being performed by Oregon Ballet Theatre in Portland. Tickets begin at $50.

Click here for more information