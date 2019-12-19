PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our holiday-themed picks for this weekend:
Peacock Lane
It’s one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Portland: a stroll down Peacock Lane. Since 1932 residents in the Southeast Portland neighborhood have built a mini North Pole for all to enjoy. It's free to check out the decorations.
- What: Peacock Lane
- When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31
- Where: Peacock Lane in SE Portland
Click here for more information
ZooLights
Another staple of Christmas in Portland is ZooLights. The Oregon Zoo will be decked out in more than a million Christmas lights. Kids can ride the popular lighted train and carousel, and get photos with Santa. Tickets are available online ranging from $13 to $18.
- What: Oregon ZooLights
- When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5.
- Where: Oregon Zoo
Click here for more information
Christmas at the Victorian Belle Mansion
Billed as “The Miracle of a Million Lights,” the Victorian Belle Mansion is another option for Christmas lovers this weekend. The 2.5-acre estate in North Portland is filled with holiday cheer. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.
- What: Christmas at the Victorian Belle Mansion
- When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 28.
- Where: Victorian Belle Mansion, 1441 N McClellan St.
Click here for more information
Winter Wonderland
It may be rainy this weekend, so maybe you’ll prefer to stay sheltered instead of walking around. If that’s the case, you can check out the Christmas light show at Portland International Raceway. Stay in your car and drive through the lights that span the track. The show lasts until Jan. 4. Tickets are $22 at the gate.
- What: Winter Wonderland light show
- When: Friday, Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Portland International Raceway
Click here for more information
Train to Christmas Town
All aboard! Enjoy Christmas music, munch on some cookies and sip on some hot chocolate on the Train to Christmas Town. The 90-minute round trip ride begins in Hood River and takes the family on a ride to visit Santa and his elves. Trips range from $33 to $60 depending on age and type of service.
- What: Train to Christmas Town
- When: Various times through Dec. 29.
- Where: Mount Hood Railroad in Hood River
Click here for more information
Portland Saturday Market
Do you have some last-minute holiday shopping to take care of? You aren’t alone! And don’t panic yet because the Portland Saturday Market will be open daily through Christmas Eve to bail you out. The market will feature “one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, exotic foods and an appropriately chilly, yet perennially cool atmosphere."
- What: Festival of the Last Minute
- When: Thursday-Christmas Eve
- Where: Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Pkwy
Click here for more information
Holiday Spirits Fest
While you’re at the Festival of the Last Minute, enjoy a drink with your fellow procrastinators. This weekend, the Portland Saturday Market will also host Spirits Fest. Six different distillers will be featured. Tastings are free. Cocktails and bottles will be available for purchase.
- What: Holiday Spirits Fest
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Pkwy
Click here for more information
The Nutcracker
Another holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, is being performed by Oregon Ballet Theatre in Portland. Tickets begin at $50.
- What: The Nutcracker
- When: Various times through Dec. 26.
- Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St.
Click here for more information