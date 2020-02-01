PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for you to get the new year started on a fun note.

$2 OMSI day

OMSI offers $2 general admission to its permanent exhibits and labs on the first Sunday of every month. That means the first $2 day of 2020 is this weekend! It’s $5 extra for each additional attraction, such as a submarine tour or a planetarium show.

Click here for more information

Japanese New Year

Portland Japanese Garden

Portland Japanese Garden

You can continue to celebrate the start of the new year at Portland Japanese Garden on Sunday. The event, called O-Shogatsu, will feature a lion dance, tea ceremony, a Kato harp concert and more. It's free with admission to the garden, which is $17 for adults.

Click here for more information

TEDx Salem

Salem’s official TEDx event is on Saturday. This year’s event will feature 12 speakers and a half-dozen performers. Admission ranges from $48 to $106. Tickets include a full lunch, drinks and swag.

Click here for more information

Fiesta! With Edna Vazquez

Portland’s own singer and songwriter Edna Vazquez will perform at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall this weekend. The performance, presented by Oregon Symphony, will feature Latin American music with a blend of folk, rock, pop and R&B. Tickets start at $30.

What: Fiesta! With Edna Vazquez

Fiesta! With Edna Vazquez When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway

Click here for more information

Fandom PDX

Fandom PDX

Fandom PDX

If you’re a fan of “all things geek,” then you may want to consider checking out Fandom PDX. The convention celebrates cosplay, video games, anime, tabletop gaming and comics. There will also be celebrity guests, panels and workshops. Tickets start at $20.

What: Fandom PDX

Fandom PDX When: Saturday through Sunday.

Saturday through Sunday. Where: Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, 8235 NE Airport Way

Click here for more information

The Biggest Clothing Swap in the NW

The Biggest Clothing Swap in the NW

The Biggest Clothing Swap in the NW

Bring a bag of clothes and search for your new wardrobe at The Biggest Clothing Swap in the NW. There are some rules for the clothes you bring, which should go without saying, but they need to be clean, wearable and free of a revolting odor. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Proceeds from the event go to putting on a local fashion show next month.

Click here for more information

Portland Build, Remodel & Landscape Show

Portland Build, Remodel & Landscape Show

Portland Build, Remodel & Landscape Show

If one of your goals for the new year is to update your home, then you’ll want to check out the Build, Remodel and Landscape Show at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. You can see the latest innovations and design trends and learn from professionals who will be on hand. Tickets are $6 for adults.

Click here for more information

ZooLights Sensory Inclusive Night

Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo will be hosting a special ZooLights sensory inclusive night on Monday. The same light displays will be featured, but the music will be softer and there will be no flashing lights. Cool down rooms will be available for children who need to take breaks. Crowds will also be smaller than usual. While the event isn’t until Monday, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here for more information