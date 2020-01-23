PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year celebration

Lan Su Chinese Garden

There are several events going on in Portland to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which is Saturday. The Lunar New Year Dragon Dance Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. The Chinese New Year Cultural Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center. There will also be activities at Lan Su Chinese Garden.

Japanese New Year

One of Portland’s top Japanese New Year celebrations is Sunday at Portland State University. It’s the 24th year of Mochitsuki. There will be food, performers and activities for the whole family. More than 3,000 people came to last year’s event. Tickets range from $4-$10.

Wizard World

If you see someone in a costume around the Oregon Convention Center this weekend, they’re likely heading to Wizard World. Some of the headliners at this year’s comic convention include Dylan McDermott, who stars in American Horror Story, and several cast members from the TV show Smallville. Daily tickets range from $30 to $55. Weekend passes are $80.

First Taste Oregon

Fan of wine? Beer? Spirits? Food? Art? You can get it all at First Taste Oregon in Salem. More than 50 drink and food vendors, as well as more than 20 artists will be on hand. Presale tickets are available online for $9.

International Cat Show

More than 250 cats will be competing in the International Cat Show this weekend. The event is billed as one of the largest feline events in the region. Presale tickets are available online for $12.

Crystal Ballroom’s Birthday

The Crystal Ballroom is celebrating its 106th birthday on Sunday! In celebration, the venue is hosting a party that covers two city blocks and will feature music, fun for kids, food and drinks.

Clark College Jazz Festival

Some of the top middle school and high school bands in Washington and Oregon will be playing at the 58th annual Clark College Jazz Festival this weekend. Tickets are $5 per day. Children under 12 get in for free. Click here for the schedule of performances

Great Train Show

If your kid is a fan of trains, you’ll want to take them to the Portland Expo Center this weekend. More than 40 exhibitors from across the country will be showing off their model trains at the Great Train Show. There will be hundreds of tables with trains for sale. Tickets are $10. Kids ages 11 and under get in free.

