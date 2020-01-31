PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our non-Super Bowl picks for this weekend:

Seafood and wine festival

Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

The 15th annual Portland Seafood & Wine Festival is at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. There will be more than 200 exhibitors, including wines from more than 60 Oregon wineries. Tickets are $15 online.

Dear Evan Hansen

The Broadway show, which won six Tony Awards in 2017 including Best Musical, has received quite a buzz since coming to Portland. Shows continue this weekend, although tickets are limited depending on what time you want to see the show.

Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. https://goo.gl/maps/QHAUmiMixB6prLWz6

Oregon Zoo free admission

Oregon Zoo

In celebration of World Wetlands Day, admission to the Oregon Zoo on Saturday will be free. Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the usual weekend animal activities will be taking place. Zoo officials advise people to take the MAX since free admission days are typically very busy. https://trimet.org/

Lunar New Year celebration

Washington Square

There will be more Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend. There will be cultural performances at Lan Su Chinese Garden on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be activities at Washington Square Mall on Saturday.

Saturday, Sunday Where: Various locations

Fertile Ground Festival

The 11th annual Fertile Ground Festival is underway. The event was launched by the Portland Area Theatre Alliance to showcase art and performers from the area. More than 75 acts will perform over seven days. Festival passes are $70. Single ticket prices vary by event.

Jan. 30 – Feb. 9 Where: Various locations

Hawks & Hot Chocolate

Get outside and enjoy some of the nature at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. Portland Audubon and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide donuts and hot chocolate, as well as insights into some of the majestic birds roaming the area. A parking permit for the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area is $10 per car.

Pixie Retreat pizza pop-up

It’s not exactly your typical pizza with warm, melty cheese. But at this pop up event, the pizza is plant-based, organic and raw from Pixie Retreat. You must pre-order your pizza online and you can pick it up Friday or Saturday at Pixie Retreat’s SE 3rd Avenue location.

Chocolate for Congo

Are you a chocolate lover? You can satisfy that sweet tooth and help a good cause. Twenty-one Portland restaurants and bakeries have teamed up to give $1 from dessert sales to help Action Kivu, a nonprofit investing in the women, children and communities of Congo. The benefit lasts through the entire month of February.

All February Where: Various locations

