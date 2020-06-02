PORTLAND, Ore — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Portland Winter Light Festival

If you’re looking to brighten up your winter, head to Waterfront Park or the Eastbank Esplanade in Portland this weekend. You’ll see illuminated art installations, live performances and more at the Portland Winter Light Festival. The festival is free to attend.

What: Portland Winter Light Festival

Portland Winter Light Festival When: Thursday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Various locations

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters truly bring a unique basketball experience. See incredible skill while enjoying some laughs when they’re in town this weekend. The Globetrotters have two games on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $23 plus fees.

Dumpling Week

This week is The Oregonian’s 6th annual Dumpling Week. Thirty-five restaurants from around the area are participating with special dumpling offers. Click here for the full list of restaurants

What: Dumpling Week

Dumpling Week When: Continues through Saturday

Continues through Saturday Where: Various locations

Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show

The 45th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s show will fill the Portland Expo Center this weekend. More than 900 fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation-related companies will be on hand. All-day tickets are $15 for adults.

Uncorked

Enjoy some local wine, bites, chocolate and participate in a silent auction while helping a good cause this weekend at Uncorked. Tickets are $50. All ticket sales go to My Father’s House, which helps homeless families get off the street and transform their lives.

Cupid’s Undie Run

You may see some people running in their underwear this Saturday in Old Town. But don’t worry, like Uncorked, it’s for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is happening in cities across the country, including Portland. The event is raising money to fight neurofibromatosis (NF), a tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The event starts with music and drinks before a mile-long run, followed by a dance party. Tickets are $45.

One Motorcycle Show

Motorcycle enthusiasts will fill Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the 11th annual One Motorcycle Show. The event is bills an “unparalleled collection of custom-built bikes, brought by inspired builders from all over the world.” An estimated 200 custom-built motorcycles will be showcased. There will also be races Saturday night.

Chocopalooza

Enjoy an evening filled with all-things chocolate at Chocopalooza 2020 in Hillsboro. In addition to all kinds of chocolate, there will be wine and music from local bands. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children.

What: Chocopalooza

Chocopalooza When: Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Collective Kitchen, 173 NE 3rd Ave.

