PORTLAND, Ore — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Portland Dining Month

It’s an annual tradition during which the city’s top restaurants offer three-course meals at a more affordable price. This year, that price is $33. There are 142 restaurants participating this year. Travel Portland has a full list on its website.

What: Portland Dining Month

Portland Dining Month When: March

March Where: Various restaurants

Click here for more information

Portland International Film Festival

The 43rd Portland International Film Festival will include films, talks, workshops, visiting artists and parties. The festival acts as a platform for underrepresented voices from here and across the globe. General admission tickets are $14. Festival passes are also available.

What: Portland International Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival When: March 6-15

March 6-15 Where: Various locations

Click here for more information

Spring Bazaar and Collectible Show

Artisans of all kind will be at the Portland Expo Center, which is hosting both the Portland Spring Bazaar and America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show. There will be more than 100 booths at each event. Admission to either event gets you into the other. Tickets are available online for $8.

Click on the following links for more information on the bazaar and the collectible show

Portland Wing Crawl

Portland Wing Crawl

Portland Wing Crawl

We all have heard of a pub crawl but how about a wing crawl? You’ll be able to sample wings at four venues. In addition to samples, there will be discounted wings and beer. Crawl passes start at $24. Registration is at Barrel Room in Portland.

Click here for more information

SheBrew Beer Festival

SheBrew Beer Festival

SheBrew Beer Festival

Try drinks made by 30+ local female craft beer and cider brewers at the annual SheBrew Beer Festival. Tickets, which include 10 tasting tokens and a commemorative glass, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The festival supports all womxn and the LGBTQ community. Proceeds go to the Human Rights Campaign and Oregon Brew Crew.

Click here for more information

Brain Fair

Discover the amazing things your brain can do at OHSU’s Brain Fair hosted at OMSI. The event is for science fans of all ages and will feature numerous hands-on exhibits. It’s free to attend and does not require OMSI admission.

Click here for more information

Frozen

Caissie Levy as Elsa in Frozen

Deen Van Meer

The Tony-nominated Best Musical, produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, is based on the hit 2013 film. The show features songs from the film along with a dozen new numbers. Tickets begin at $25.

Click here for more information

Washington State Horse Expo

Washington State Horse Expo

Washington State Horse Expo

Billed as Washington’s premiere equine event, the 10th annual Washington State Horse Expo is this weekend. Enjoy the show, visit the special kids’ area and check out the vendor marketplace offering saddles, feed and more. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children.

What: Washington State Horse Expo

Washington State Horse Expo When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Clark County Event Center, 17402 NE Delfel Rd.

Click here for more information