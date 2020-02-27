PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our picks for this weekend:
Womxn’s Rally and March
The 2020 Womxn’s Rally and March for Our Future is Sunday. About 2,000 people participated in last year’s event. The march is permitted and family-friendly. The mission of organizers is to produce “inter-generational, intersectional feminist events including an annual march and rally to advance womxn’s social, political, organizational, and economic power through courageous conversations in welcoming, safe spaces for all women, womyn, womxn, and their allies.” The rally begins at noon at PSU South Park Blocks and is followed by a march at 1 p.m. Click here for a map of the route
- What: Womxn’s Rally and March
- When: Sunday, noon
- Where: PSU South Park Blocks, 1436 SW Park Ave.
Click here for more information
Black Arts Festival
The 3rd annual Black Arts Festival will be at Reed College this weekend. There will be a concert with performances from several artists, including Bbymutha and Maarquii. There will also be a community marketplace featuring local vendors. The event is free to attend.
- What: Black Arts Festival
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Kaul Auditorium, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd.
Click here for more information
KidFest
Billed as “the whopper of all family fests,” KidFest is this weekend at the Portland Expo Center. There will be all sorts of activities for children from inflatable fun zones, to an iron kid chef competition, to stage shows with Buzz Lightyear, Batman and more. Family passes for up to five people are $25. General admission tickets are $6.
- What: KidFest
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr.
Click here for more information
LEGO Expo
LEGO lovers will converge on the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. More than 1,000 custom LEGO models created by builders from across the world will be on display. Several contestants from the new TV show LEGO Masters will also be on hand. Tickets are $11 for a one-day pass. A family pass for up to four people is $40.
- What: Bricks Cascade LEGO Expo
- When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Click here for more information
Worst Day of the Year Ride
The 18th annual Worst Day of the Year ride is Sunday. Despite its name, the event is filled with lots of fun activities. You can do a 15-mile urban ride or a 42-mile challenge ride. Both routes begin and end at the Luck Labrador Brew Pub on Southeast Hawthorne Street. In addition to the bike ride, you get breakfast and a hot lunch that includes a five-story chocolate fountain. You can also dress up and compete in the costume contest. Registration ranges from $49-$55, depending on when you register. Editor's note: Video is from last year
- What: Worst Day of the Year Ride
- When: Sunday, begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Lucky Labrador Brew Pub, 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
Click here for more information
Girls Who Ride
A free event for female and womxn skiers and snowboarders is Saturday at Timberline Lodge & Ski Area. This “Girls Who Ride” event is being led by Nikita Clothing. There will be a coaching session in the morning followed by an open jam session to test those new skills you learned in the morning. There will also be tons of giveaways. The event is open to people of all skill levels.
- What: Girls Who Ride
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
- Where: Timberline Lodge & Ski Area
Click here for more information
Sour Beer Festival
If you’re in the mood for a change of pace from all of the IPAs in Portland’s beer scene, Cascade Brewing is hosting its 9th annual Sour Fruit Fest this weekend. More than three dozen exclusive Cascade sour fruit beers will be featured. The festival will take place Cascades Brewing’s locations in Southeast Portland and Southwest Portland.
- What: Sour Fruit Fest
- When: Thursday through Sunday.
- Where: Cascade Brewing Barrel House, 939 SE Belmont St., and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing, 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Click here for more information
Monster Jam
If you’re a fan of monster trucks, you’ll have three opportunities to see one of the best monster truck shows in the country. There will be six different competitions of speed, racing and freestyle stunts including Oregon’s first-ever indoor truck backflip stunt. Tickets begin at $20 plus fees.
- What: Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center St.