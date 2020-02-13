PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Zwickelmania

Oregon’s statewide celebration of craft beer returns starting this weekend. There will be tours, tastings and free samples at more than 60 breweries in the Portland area Saturday for Zwickelmania. A statewide celebration will be next weekend. Click here for a list of participating Portland-area breweries.

Click here for more information

Cascade Festival of African Films

It’s the 30th year of the Cascade Festival of African Films, which organizers say, “shows Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than a vision of Africa packaged for Western viewers.” The festival is free and continues showing films through the end of the month. Family Fest Matinee is 3 p.m. Saturday. It will feature six films and a concert headlined by BRAVO Youth Orchestras.

Click here for more information

My Muddy Valentine

You can get dirty and have some fun this weekend at the 6th annual My Muddy Valentine’s Day run on Saturday. The event features a 5K and 10K walk/run obstacle course challenge. All skills and levesl of experience are welcome. After the races, there will be a party featuring live music, food, games, drinks and bonfires.

Click here for more information

Black History Festival NW 2020

Rejoice! Presents Been Ready

Andvy Batt

Black History Festival NW is a month-long celebration of culture and heritage showcasing black artists, businesses, organizations and leaders. There are several events this weekend, including a performance by a Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater called “Been Ready.” Click here for more information about the event.

Click here for more information and events

PrOMSI

Explore the wonder of OMSI with no kids in sight and drink in hand at this weekend’s OMSI After Dark event. The theme this weekend is PrOMSI, so dress up and be prepared to take an awkward photo with your date. There will be demonstrations, games and a dance party. You can get tickets online for $16.

Click here for more information

Mortified: Tales of Doomed Valentine’s Day

Mortified

We’ve all had those moments of embarrassment that we’ll never forget. This weekend, you can see a cast of Portlanders share their most mortifying childhood stories through artifacts, such as diaries, letters, lyrics, poems and home videos, in a night of comedy. Tickets start at $18.

Click here for more information

WWE Presents NXT TakeOver Portland!

Wrestling fans will want to be at the Moda Center Sunday. That’s when WWE’s first pay-per-view event in Portland since 2008 will happen. It’s also the first time ever a NXT TakeOver show will be in Portland. Limited tickets are still available starting at $15.

Click here for more information

Reel Music Festival

It’s the final weekend of the 37th annual Reel Music Festival. The event features new films and archival footage of concerts, musicians and other stories connected by music. The films can be seen at the Portland Art Museum.

Click here for more information