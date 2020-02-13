PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our picks for this weekend:
Zwickelmania
Oregon’s statewide celebration of craft beer returns starting this weekend. There will be tours, tastings and free samples at more than 60 breweries in the Portland area Saturday for Zwickelmania. A statewide celebration will be next weekend. Click here for a list of participating Portland-area breweries.
- What: Zwickelmania
- When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Portland metro area. Click for list of breweries
Cascade Festival of African Films
It’s the 30th year of the Cascade Festival of African Films, which organizers say, “shows Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than a vision of Africa packaged for Western viewers.” The festival is free and continues showing films through the end of the month. Family Fest Matinee is 3 p.m. Saturday. It will feature six films and a concert headlined by BRAVO Youth Orchestras.
- What: Cascade Festival of African Films
- When: Now through Feb. 29
- Where: PCC Cascade Campus and Hollywood Theatre
My Muddy Valentine
You can get dirty and have some fun this weekend at the 6th annual My Muddy Valentine’s Day run on Saturday. The event features a 5K and 10K walk/run obstacle course challenge. All skills and levesl of experience are welcome. After the races, there will be a party featuring live music, food, games, drinks and bonfires.
- What: My Muddy Valentine obstacle race
- When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Lee Farms, 21975 SW 65th Ave. in Tualatin.
Black History Festival NW 2020
Black History Festival NW is a month-long celebration of culture and heritage showcasing black artists, businesses, organizations and leaders. There are several events this weekend, including a performance by a Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater called “Been Ready.” Click here for more information about the event.
- What: Black History Festival NW 2020
- When: Now through Feb. 29
- Where: Various locations
PrOMSI
Explore the wonder of OMSI with no kids in sight and drink in hand at this weekend’s OMSI After Dark event. The theme this weekend is PrOMSI, so dress up and be prepared to take an awkward photo with your date. There will be demonstrations, games and a dance party. You can get tickets online for $16.
- What: PrOMSI
- When: Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
- Where: OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave.
Mortified: Tales of Doomed Valentine’s Day
We’ve all had those moments of embarrassment that we’ll never forget. This weekend, you can see a cast of Portlanders share their most mortifying childhood stories through artifacts, such as diaries, letters, lyrics, poems and home videos, in a night of comedy. Tickets start at $18.
- What: Mortified: Tales of Doomed Valentine’s Day
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St.
WWE Presents NXT TakeOver Portland!
Wrestling fans will want to be at the Moda Center Sunday. That’s when WWE’s first pay-per-view event in Portland since 2008 will happen. It’s also the first time ever a NXT TakeOver show will be in Portland. Limited tickets are still available starting at $15.
- What: WWE Presents NXT TakeOver
- When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center St.
Reel Music Festival
It’s the final weekend of the 37th annual Reel Music Festival. The event features new films and archival footage of concerts, musicians and other stories connected by music. The films can be seen at the Portland Art Museum.
- What: Reel Music Festival
- When: Now, through Feb. 16.
- Where: Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave.