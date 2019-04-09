SEATTLE — Minda Harts is a "Career Revolutionary." She's the founder of Memo LLC, a career development company for women of color, an Adjunct Professor at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and a Podcaster with her weekly conversation, #SecuretheSeat.

The Memo is her debut book, a career-development guidebook for women of color, written by a woman of color. It outlines strategies that women can employ in the workplace, to survive, thrive, advance and secure their seat at the table.

Harts discusses The Memo, and outlines career strategies her readers will learn:

Working together across differences

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Representation matters

Doing good to do well

