PORTLAND, Ore. — Every Jan. 20, we recognize the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His fight for racial equality and social justice changed the world as we know it.

Dr. King's legacy lives on through memorials, museums, and movies, but perhaps most commonly through the streets that bear his name. There are nearly 1,000 of them across the world.

Portland is no exception. In 1987, a group of community members organized to rename a street in Dr. King's name. But it was no easy task. Here's the story of how Union Avenue became Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

From Baltimore to Bologna, Senegal to Los Angeles, avenues, drives and boulevards all bear Dr. King's name. Each street helps to preserve his legacy, marking the ground of the very communities his ideas transformed.

Chicago was the first city to rename a street in Dr. King’s honor. In August 1968, South Park Way became Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Other cities soon followed.

The process of renaming a street doesn’t happen overnight. It can take years of committee meetings, coalition building and signature gathering before the sign posts change.

Nobody knows this better than Bernie Foster. In 1987, the longtime publisher of The Skanner newspaper had a vision for Portland: a prominent arterial throughfare in Dr. King's name that would be accessible from the major interstates and showcase the newly built Oregon Convention Center.

Foster needed help, so he organized community members and formed a committee. After much deliberation and feedback, the group found a street that met the criteria. They set their sights on Union Avenue.

At the time, Union Avenue faced some of the highest crime rates in town. Property values were low and storefronts were vacant. Some of the business owners on the street were opposed to the name change, citing costs as the primary concern.

But the committee persevered, galvanizing community support.

On April 20, 1989 the Portland City Council unanimously approved the decision. After the vote, a different community group organized and unsuccessfully tried to change the street name back to Union Avenue.

It would be another five years before the Union Avenue signs were officially replaced. Today we know the street as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, one of the most well-known streets in Portland that honors a man whose message of fairness and equality ripples across generations.

READ: 11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes that will inspire your soul

READ: 'Fight on, sir': Community, national leaders root for Rep. John Lewis amid cancer battle