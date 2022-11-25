All aboard! Portland's 'Holiday Express' runs through Dec. 18

The Holiday Express is a yearly tradition for both families and train enthusiasts. It runs through Dec. 18.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wondering what's keeping things on track at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center? Your donations.

“It's what helped keeps our doors open and helps keep us free to the public and restoring the locomotives,” said Renee Devereux the executive director of ORHC.

The nonprofit organization has four huge steam locomotives housed in a 20,000-square-foot center with other exhibits.

Volunteers are checking things twice for this year’s Holiday Express, a Portland tradition for both families and train enthusiasts that begins Nov. 25. The magical train ride will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18.

“Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 For kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child and we have a family pack that's two adults, two children for $92," said Devereux.

It’s a 45-minute ride leaving from ORHC, located at 2250 Southeast Water Avenue in Southeast Portland near the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The steam locomotive “Polson #2” goes along the Springwater Corridor to Oaks Park and back. Kids of all ages can enjoy caroling, candy canes and pictures with Santa Clause.

“Santa Claus will be on board. He's a special guest on every ride,” said Devereux.

This is the big fundraiser of the year for the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation. They organize many different themed rides all year long, but the Holiday Express is the most magical.

“This is why we do it, to get people on the trains, to see the smiles, to bring some happiness and joy.” Devereux said.

“We have a lot of families that ride every year and have for the last 16, so seeing them every year is pretty exciting and watching their children grow. And just all the memories that are being created for families, it’s pretty exciting to be a part of that.”

For more info on times, tickets, and pricing visit orhf.org/events/holiday-express.