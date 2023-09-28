'Tis the season to pick your produce, so get out there while the getting's good

Want a fun way to shop for groceries and get into the fall spirit? This u-pick spot has you covered.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Velvet Acres Gardens in Vancouver for some u-pick fun.

Fall is in the air, and you might also say it’s in the ground if you visit any area farm. If you like to pick your own produce, Velvet Acres Gardens in Vancouver has you covered.

“We have a lot of u-pick going on this week,” said owner Helen Boldt. The family-run farm is on Northeast 83rd Street. “Tomatoes, peppers. Cucumbers are a little scarce. Eggplants and beans,” said Boldt, standing amongst the 15 rows of tomatoes.

“We've had a very good turnout this year for u-pick,” she said. “They're bringing in buckets of tomatoes every day.”

For $1.50 a pound you can pick to your heart’s content. Katy Daniel was out at Velvet Acres a couple of weeks ago hunting for tomatoes. This week she was back for more.

“It's that time of the year to settle in and cook if you like, and can, and I grew up doing it so you got to carry it on,” Daniel said with a smile.

“These are big beef tomatoes, and they are actually the most popular,” Boldt said, holding three of them in her hand. “We've had some that are almost weighing a pound.”

On Friday, the farm opens up the Vancouver Pumpkin Patch for the fall season. Admission is $12 on the weekends and $10 on weekdays. There’s a corn maze, hay rides, and of course you get to pick your own pumpkin.

“Our wagons are covered but you still have to go out in the rain to find your pumpkin so it I always suggest wearing boots,” Boldt said.

Make sure to bring your own box, bag, or bucket if you come out to pick. If you’d rather skip the picking, the on-site general store has plenty more produce in stock. Find a local farm near you and enjoy an outdoor adventure with a little different pace.

“Just do what you enjoy. I grew up outdoors, I enjoy being outside,” said Daniel. “Life's good, especially in this part of the country.”

For more info on u-pick at Velvet Acres Gardens, visit their web site: www.velvetacresgardens.com/#promotion