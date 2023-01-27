Metzler Park in Estacada is a wallflower of amazing outdoor spaces

The Clackamas County park boasts picnic shelters, a playground, hiking and a brand new 18-hole disc golf course.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESTACADA, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Clackamas County's Metzler Park. Off the beaten path, this is a great space for disc golfers to play the new course, and for families to explore and enjoy.

Nestled in the Cascade foothills of Estacada, sits Metzler Park. Think of it as your introverted friend who’s really well-rounded once you get to know them.

"It's a beautiful park in the sense it's a down-home park. You're not far from Estacada. You're not far from Portland," said Clackamas County park operations supervisor Mark Shaw.

You can tell Shaw loves the park, and when spring and summer arrive, it’s easy to imagine why.

"It's a little more off the beaten path," he said. "You don't have access to the Clackamas River, but there's still great water access here. You can dip your toes in with the kids, you can cool down, you can skip rocks. It's not going to be that really busy river atmosphere. It's so much quieter laid back park experience.”

A couple months ago, a brand new 18-hole disc golf course was completed thanks to some lobbying, hundreds of volunteer hours and the park’s previous ranger.

"The prior ranger here, Victor Harshman, was here for 30 years. He tried for all of his last eight years to get a course installed… So it took some time, but we got it there," Shaw said.

Harshman retired in December.

For avid disc golfers, you may find it’s not as grand as the course six miles away at Milo McIver State Park, but you’ll find so far, it’s not as crowded.

"County parks, they're great local properties," Shaw said. "[When] a lot of people think 'the Northwest,' they think about Mount Rainier or North Cascades to larger scale properties, Mount Hood for the Forest Service, but you have dozens of great, smaller state and county parks that are right down the road."

With an $8 day use fee, it’s a small price to pay to get out there and maybe check out somewhere new.

"Come out, support your parks. Everyone that comes out. Y'all keep the gates open. You keep the lights on you make it all happen," Shaw said. "We’re here for the public and the more you all come out, the better things get for everybody."

PHOTOS: Metzler Park 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7