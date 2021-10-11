Let's Get Out There: Take advantage of Washington State Parks free days

Each year, Washington offers a series of free days to enjoy state lands without a Discover Pass or day use fee. The last two of 2021 are Nov. 11 and 26.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Beacon Rock State Park to find out more about Washington State Parks' free days.

It begins with just a short drive to the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge. If you haven’t stood atop it, you’ve probably seen it — Beacon Rock.

“It's the center of an old volcano and essentially, with the Ice Age floods, they gouged through the gorge here. It just washed around the center of that creating what we now know as Beacon Rock,” said Heath Yeats, Battle Ground Area Manager for Washington State Parks.

Yeats’ area covers the state park of Battle Ground Lake, Paradise Point, Reed Island and, of course, Beacon Rock.

The land was purchased in 1915 by Henry Biddle. His sole purpose was to conserve it and build a trail to the top. The trail was completed by 1918, and years later his family would donate Beacon Rock and the surrounding area owned by Biddle to the state on the condition it would be remain a place for the public to enjoy.

“It's got those amazing views, iconic views that we all love and enjoy,” Yeats said. “And it's got 52 switchbacks up to the top.”

The landmark is impressive, but there’s much more to see and enjoy in the surrounding area — 5,100 acres offer camping, a boat launch, 26 miles of trails and 130 rock climbing routes — an embarrassment of riches, and Washington State Parks wants to spread the wealth. There are two more “free” days in 2021, meaning no Discover Pass or day use fee is needed to enjoy state recreation lands. The dates are Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and Native American Heritage Day, Nov. 26.

“Over the last couple of years, I think we all personally have felt the need to get outdoors and experience things,” said Yeats. “Right now is a beautiful time to do that. Especially with these free days coming up, but get out and come visit your Washington State Parks. It's a beautiful place to recreate and there's many many others across the state that it would be a great for folks to go visit.”

2022 Washington State Parks free days:

Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day

Wednesday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday

Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday

Friday, April 22 – Earth Day

Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend

Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day

