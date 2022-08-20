Soul2Soul event provides a space for Black artists, creators and entrepreneurs to showcase talent

This is the second year for the Soul2Soul event, which is meant to bring Portland's Black community together.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland event that brings the African American community together is back for its second year. Soul2Soul is meant to celebrate the resilience and uniqueness of the Black community.

This year, the event took place outside Revolution Hall in Portland. Attendees were able to listen to music, eat food and purchase clothing and art from Black creators. Founder Andre Miller says the event is also meant to shine a positive light on Black culture.

"It's good for our community to be able to come together and represent each other and support each other, especially during these times of gun violence that we are dealing with in our community," Miller said.

Miller said positive events like Soul2Soul where younger people can interact with older role models are crucial.

"Being able to have support and building relationships within our community and showing the youth there's other things and other options to be able to do," Miller said.

Soul2Soul not only provided a space for Black creators to show off their work, but people were also able to get COVID-19 vaccinations and information on health and wellness.

John Hall Jr. started his own clothing business called BruhDango three years ago. He currently lives on the Oregon Coast, but came to Portland for the Soul2Soul event.

"Every time there's an event for African Americans, I come into town and try to sell my street wear — it's pretty important," Hall said.