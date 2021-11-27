Outdoor company Snow Peak developing campground on SW Washington coast

An outdoor lifestyle company founded in Japan is creating a different kind of camping experience in Long Beach, Washington.

LONG BEACH, Wash. — Outdoor company Snow Peak broke ground at the Long Beach Peninsula this past week to bring its vision for what camping can look like in North America.



“We've disconnected ourselves from the natural world in many parts of our lives and spending time in nature with others is one way to reconnect with what really makes us human,” said Matt Liddle, chief operating officer of Snow Peak USA.

The 25-acre site in Long Beach has grassy, wooded and wetlands areas, and it has served as a campground before. There are water and power hookups and bathrooms from the old campsite. The hookups will be removed and the bathrooms replaced with major upgrades.



“We think that the simple act of having really nice bathrooms is a forward-looking move when it comes to campground development,” said Liddle.

Liddle said the Long Beach “Campfield” will be different — inspired by Snow Peak's Japanese roots. Cars will stay outside camp and special carts will help people bring in their gear.



“You almost immediately feel like you've left the world behind and stepped into nature,” said Liddle.

Liddle gave KGW a tour of the site, describing the 75 campsites that will be used mostly for tents as well as some cabins. A doe and her fawn could be seen grazing and preening as we looked around.

Snow Peak specializes in outdoor gear, so people without camping equipment will be able to rent it on site.

To encourage a sense of community, a focal point of the campground will be a large onsen, or hot water soaking pool, along with a sauna and showers.



"It's actually like an open-air building. Think of it almost like a pavilion with a wide low roof," Liddle said.

Snow Peak said it will restore part of the wetlands at the site as it creates the natural and, in some ways, luxurious camping experience.