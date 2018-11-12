Refurbished products are a popular option for holiday shoppers looking for the perfect gift. Smart consumers can get a quality product for much less money while doing something good for the environment at the same time.

Buying refurbished can be a smart choice if consumers do their homework, buy from reliable vendors, and avoid problematic items. Here are some tips from Nathan Proctor of U.S. PIRG on how to smartly shop refurbished.

Consider purchasing directly from the manufacturer. It may be more expensive but their refurbishment standards are typically high and the products are more reliable. Some large retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, also have reliable refurbishment programs. Other reliable retailers include Back Market, Gazelle and New Egg.

Research the track record of the brand. Higher-quality brands are built to last longer, which means their refurbished products will as well. You can find information on the reliability of electronics and appliances from Consumer Reports (you’ll need a membership). For phones, laptops and tablets, iFixit has repairability scores. "The easier an item is to repair, the more likely it will last," Proctor writes.

Refurbished items to avoid include televisions, computer monitors, smart watches, headphones and printers.

FIVE MORE TIPS

Check that the refurbishment process is thorough: “If the seller doesn’t know, or can’t be specific, about the process to make sure the item has been thoroughly checked,” avoid purchasing from that vendor, Proctor writes.

Find out about accessories: Some items, when purchased new, come with accessories like headphones and charging cables. Find out if accessories are included. If they're not, factor into the price what it would cost to purchase those accessories.

Get protection: Find out what the return policy terms are, look for at least a 90-day warranty and research the cost of additional purchase protection.

Find out if you're getting a good price: "The cost for a reliable, certified pre-owned piece of equipment is usually about 15-20 percent less than buying new, plus 10 percent per year since the original sale," Proctor writes. Don't automatically choose the cheapest option. If a vendor is selling the same item for a significantly lower price, there's probably more risk in the purchase.

Check your item: As soon as you get the product, check it for defects. It's easier to get a refund if problems are flagged immediately, because they seller can't as easily claim it's the fault of the buyer.

