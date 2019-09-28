Nicole and Dwayne Johnson found a "wheelie" big way to learn the gender of their first baby.

The couple and 20 of their family and friends gathered on the Seattle waterfront on a rainy Friday night with a perfect view of The Great Wheel.

As lights on the Wheel alternated pink and blue, the group eagerly awaited the news.

Did you make your guess yet? 💗💙

Stacey Bazan

Finally the Wheel turned a solid blue and the Johnsons learned a baby boy would be joining their family.

The couple's friend Stacey Bazan shared, "They say it takes a village to raise a child... well we are definitely this baby’s tribe!"

Congrats to the Johnsons on their greatest adventure yet. 💙