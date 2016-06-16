KGW and Oaks Park want you to have fun with Saturday night discount night at Oaks Park! Bring the whole family and get $8 off Deluxe Ride Bracelets for unlimited midway rides and a roller skating session. Deluxe Ride Bracelets not valid on Adrenaline Peak, Go carts, games, miniature golf, or concessions. Offer is valid Saturdays only, June 16 - September 1, 2018 from 5pm to 10pm.

To download coupon, click here!

Bracelet includes unlimited midway rides and a roller skating session with conventional skates. Deluxe Ride Bracelets not valid on Adrenaline Peak, Go carts, games, miniature golf, or concessions. Must present coupon; print or smartphone coupons accepted. Up to 4 discounted bracelets per coupon, limit one coupon per group. Not valid with other off­ers or packages. Bracelets valid day of purchase only. Offer is valid Saturdays only, June 16 - September 1, 2018 from 5pm to 10pm.

© 2018 KGW