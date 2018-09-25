VANCOUVER, Wash. — As a news reporter I have good days and bad days. This is a good week! That’s because we are focused on a great community all week long on KGW News at Sunrise. It's “We Love Vancouver” week, and I get to tell the positive stories about a city that has a lot of wonderful stories to tell.

From its rich history to its new waterfront development, Vancouver is a happening place. And I happen to live there! Full disclosure, I actually live just outside city limits. I’m proud to call the area north of the river home, and to tell Vancouver’s stories all week long.

Day 1: Monday, Sept. 24

On Monday, we focused on Vancouver’s history, as a bountiful land for native peoples to a trading post for furs at Fort Vancouver to being the prune capitol of the world for a half century to being a major hub for breweries — a distinction that appears to be making a comeback. Life is good in Vancouver USA!

We also spent a segment talking to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington about their program and the great pet friendly dog parks and places downtown that welcome our four-legged family members. It was super to meet Dunkin the dog, and I hope he gets a good forever home. All are welcome in Vancouver!

Hey Hey We Love Vancouver! We are showing off the new waterfront and talking dogs too. All things Vancouver today, yay!!! @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/spUzsPoQ5t — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) September 24, 2018

Day 2: Tuesday, Sept. 25

A beautiful morning, with the harvest moon setting and Mt. St. Helens lighting up from our vantage point at Washington State University Vancouver. Today we focused on the university’s growth and its connection to the community. WSU Vancouver is nearly 30 years old and in a short time has grown into a great institution that prides itself in its programs and access for students from all walks of life. In 2018 the campus graduated more than 1,000 students for the second year in a row. The student population is about 3,500.

We profiled a program with a long name, the Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program. You can just all it the MAP program! It connects business students in the latter part of their college careers with local business owners who are looking for help to take their businesses to the next level. From nuts-and-bolts analysis and advice to help with marketing, the students and business owner work with an experienced mentor from the business community. Started in 2011, the programs provided approximately 108,000 hours of free consulting and generated more than $12 million in new revenue into the local economy. It’s a win-win and just one example of how the university is connected to Vancouver. We had a great visit with WSU Vancouver Chancellor Emile “Mel” Netzhammer, who gave us the full scoop! Go VanCougs!

Tomorrow we’re talking Farmer’s Markets as we continue to celebrate Vancouver.

It’s happening up @WSUVancouver this morning! Talking about this great campus and what it has to offer. Learn about a program that connects business students with local businesses at 5:45. Its a win win! @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/zsIKqlyM8M — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) September 25, 2018

Good conversation with @WSUVancouver Chancellor Mel Netzhammer about the place the university has in the community and its bright future. Thank you Chancellor and Go VanCougs!!!! @KGWSunrise @KGWNews #IAmUpPDX pic.twitter.com/tr6DYXA1Q6 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) September 25, 2018

© 2018 KGW