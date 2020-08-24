Ready to move? These Oregon counties have the lowest property taxes

See how the state's 36 counties stack up to each other in terms of property tax burdens, from the highest (just outside of Portland) to the lowest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Let's say you've worked at home for the past six months. You're not only a little antsy, but you're also itching for a change of scenery. You haven't just caught a travel bug, you're looking for different environs altogether.

You're looking to move, perhaps to a spot with more physical space. And, because you won't need to set foot in your office anytime soon, your employer says, sure, go for it. Yet, you don't want to leave Oregon.

With that in mind, the researcher SmartAsset examined tax burdens throughout the nation, including throughout Oregon. By clicking on the link below, you can learn which local jurisdiction offers the most property tax relief within Oregon's 36 counties.

SEE SLIDESHOW: Oregon counties with the lowest property taxes

The researcher crafted a full index examining income, sales, property and fuel taxes. By that measure, Gilliam, Sherman and Harney counties might provide urban dwellers attractive places to move.

The PBJ also took a look at how Oregon's property taxes and median home values compare to California, Washington and the U.S. on the whole.