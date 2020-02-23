PORTLAND, Ore. — Thirty-nine degrees. That is how cold the water was for hundreds of people who took the Polar Plunge Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.

More than 2,000 people took a dip in the Columbia River off Broughton Beach for the annual event. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, which faced a financial downfall less than two years ago.

The group surpassed their goal this year, raising more than $275,000, according to Special Olympics Oregon officials.

Keely Aldridge and her friends signed up for the first time this year. KGW caught up with them as they anxiously awaited their turn to submerge themselves in the icy water.

“We're just ready,” Aldridge said.

The group, dressed as the characters from the classic arcade game Pac-Man, were one of many to don a costume. Their outfits caught the eye of the Polar Plunge costume contest judges. They won for best group costume, but Aldridge says that is not why they signed up.

“We just wanted to support a really great cause and support special Olympics Oregon,” Aldridge said.

If you think taking just one dip into the Columbia River in February is nuts. Well, you don’t know fearless. This year’s Polar Plunge featured a group of Super Plungers. These brave, and slightly crazy, cold-water heroes jumped into the icy water once every hour for 24 hours.

The Super Plungers raised nearly half of the Portland plunge’s goal: more than $110,000, according to Special Olympics Oregon.

This year's event made a big splash. The Special Olympics Oregon was still tallying their totals Saturday, but said they hit their fundraising goal of $275,000 in Portland. All that money will benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supports our organization,” said Britt Oase, CEO of Special Olympics Oregon.

That support is more important now than ever. The nonprofit is bouncing back from a financial crisis. Oase joined Special Olympics Oregon about a year and a half ago when they were too broke to stage competitions.

“We were hamstrung with debt,” Oase said “The hardest part was having to stop mission delivery for a while and stop spending and get our finical house in order. And that's devastating. It was so hard for so many athletes who really depend on this program.”

Special Olympics Oregon is a year or two away from bringing back state games, according to Oase. They have, however, been able to bring back regional competitions and training.

“When we had to hit pause, people were devastated and loud and angry and upset. And at the same time [that] quickly transitioned into, 'OK, how do we figure this out? How do we get back?’” Oase said.

Oase is quick to say that the organization has a lot of work to do to get back on stable financial ground, but they are on the rebound. She credits community support, shown in the Polar Plunge crowds Saturday, with helping to make that possible.

“We know our athletes and volunteers are going to come out and support, but to have thousands of people who make a point of doing this for Special Olympics is incredible. We're so grateful,” she said.

