Uber driver Teresa Staley has had a rough year.

She lost her job. There were unexpected medical issues.

Worse, she had little money to buy her four-year-old Christmas presents. As she said, "it was going to be kind of a shabby Christmas."

Until last Thursday that is.

She picked up a fare, a couple in their 50s. They were headed to the Low Brow Lounge. Didn't say much, Staley said, just a "hi, how are you."

It was quick trip. She pulled up and said goodbye to the couple.

"And when the gentleman got out of the car he tapped on the window and hands me a cash tip," Staley said. "I just put it in my pocket and said thank you and have a good night."

The magic emerged later when she pulled the cash out of her pocket. A $100 tip on a $4 fare.

"It was really shocking to me and I actually started to cry."

Who was that couple? Staley wants to know but Uber privacy walls don't let her know.

"I hope these people that gave me this tip see this and know that it just means the world."