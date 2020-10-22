8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend: Oct. 23-25

Looking for something to do in Portland this weekend while still being safe? Here are a few ideas.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is right around the corner and there are several events celebrating the holiday this weekend, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, of course. There's also a few non-Halloween fun activities you can check out.

Here's a look at 8 things you can do in the Portland metro area this weekend.

Howloween at the Oregon Zoo

Did someone say Howloween? Join the Oregon Zoo for a fun and safe setting for this annual Halloween event. Costumed kids go on a wildlife-themed scavenger hunt around the zoo. Treat bags are available for purchase online. Activities are best suited for children ages 3-12, but all are welcome. Advance reservations are required, and due to capacity restrictions, timeslots are limited. Click here for more information

Get spooked at a haunted drive-thru

You can experience a haunted house from inside your own vehicle at the Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru. The show includes characters and “spine tingling audio, video and special effects.” Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here for more information

Drive-thru trick or treat

Many families won’t be going door-to-door for trick-or-treating due to the pandemic. So, Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District is hosting an event where you don’t have to leave your car. Staff, community partners, volunteers and special character performers will hand out candy and other treats to kids. The event is for children age 14 and under. Children are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes, but they must be wearing a mask as well. Click here for more information

Go to a pumpkin patch

Bi-Zi Farms has been in Clark County since 1872. This year, Bi-Zi is limiting the crowds to 1/4 of normal and pre-selling tickets online. Tickets include a pumpkin, wagon ride, admission to the corn maze, two shots on a pumpkin launcher and more! Face coverings are required. Click here for more information

Get scared at the Clackamas County Scare Fair

If you've been to the haunts at Fearlandia, The Nightmare Factory, Creatures of the Night or the Davis Graveyard in years past, you know they get pretty scary. This year, those four are combining into one big scare!

As you might remember, the fairgrounds turned into an evacuation site for the recent wildfires, so the event was been pushed back. But now it's underway! Click here for more information

Pair your Halloween candy with wine

Enjoy your Halloween candy in the way kids can’t: with wine! Hip Chicks Do Wine is hosting a candy and wine pairing event, featuring five candies paired with five wines, plus some Witches Brew Sangria. The tasting area will be sanitized between seatings, so guests are asked not to arrive early to allow time. Click here for more information

Portland Comedy Festival

We could all use a good laugh right now and this weekend the Portland Comedy Festival is here to deliver. This year’s festival is all virtual due to the pandemic. There will be seven shows Friday and Saturday. Festival passes are $20. Click here for more information

New exhibit at OMSI

OMSI’s newest exhibit, called The Life and Legacy of Genghis Khan, opens Saturday. You can learn about the impacts of the controversial leader and how his influence continues today on the culture and people of present-day Mongolia. Exhibit admissions are currently limited to 25% capacity. It’s recommended you purchase tickets online beforehand. Click here for more information

