8 things to do this weekend for Halloween in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Although Halloween will look different this year, there are still plenty of ways you and your family can celebrate. Whether you want to do some drive-by trick-or-treating, pick a pumpkin or watch a homemade horror film, there are a lot of ways to have fun this weekend.

Here are 8 things to do around Portland to celebrate Halloween:

Go to a pumpkin patch

There’s still time to check out one of the many pumpkin patches and corn mazes around the Portland metro area. It’s a great option for the family to get out of the house while also practicing social distancing. PDX Parent has an extensive list of area pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Click here for more information

Drive-by trick-or-treat in Vancouver

The residents of Franklin Street in Vancouver love to celebrate holidays, hence the group Holidays on Franklin Street. This year, they're setting up a spooky display that they say will be their biggest yet, with lights, music and special effects. The display happens nightly, and on Halloween weekend they will host both drive-by trick-or-treating and what they're calling a "traditional experience." Click here for more information

Trick-or-treat at Gresham Station

It's not their traditional celebration but the Gresham Station shopping center is still hosting family-friendly fun. There will be trick-or-treat stations with individually bagged candies, professional pumpkin carver demonstrations, as well as hot chocolate and a hot cider. Social distancing and masks are required. Click here for more information

Booville

Booville is a drive-thru event in the Vancouver Mall parking lot, between the AMC Movie Theater and JCPenney. Cruise by the tents for Halloween-inspired grab-and-go bags for the kids. The first 450 goblins and ghouls will receive pre-packed goodies and activities. Each car will receive a raffle ticket to win a Vancouver Mall gift basket. Click here for more information

Celebrate at Halloweentown

In 1998, the Disney Channel original movie "Halloweentown" was shot in St. Helens, and every year the town hosts a month-long event in celebration: The Spirit of Halloweentown. This year has been no different - in most ways. There are photo ops with The Big Pumpkin, self-guided haunted walking tours, a tiny parade of pumpkins, a costume contest, a vendor village and more. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be in place. Buy tickets in advance here. Click here for more information

Halloween Skate Pop-up

Want to go skating? Join the Rose City Rollers for a special Halloween weekend pop-up at the Lloyd Center parking structure! SKATEMOBILE will be on site packed with skates and gear for your rental needs. There will be a playlist during the daytime sessions on Saturday, and music from DJ Special Agent Meow each evening, along with a costume contest and prizes. Tickets are required in advance. All ages are welcome! Click here for more information

Watch a livestreamed homemade horror film festival

SLAY is an online independent horror film festival, featuring 32 homemade short films. At-home filmmakers were told to make a film capturing what scares them most, and the results range from "classic ghost stories and slasher films to dystopian cults and political nightmares," says the SLAY website. Click here for more information

Visit the Crypto-Zoo

Portland artist Mike Bennett has become famous for his hand-painted cartoon wood cutouts. He's hidden them around town for people to find, for free, he's created DIY kits for the rest of us to make our own art at home, and now he's setting up a spooky zoo full of cryptids, monsters and mythical beasts! Each weekday Mike adds a new character, from A through Z. All of the animals are family-friendly, so no kid will be scared. Message Mike on Instagram for a hint on where to find them