PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Bureau of Transportation has expanded its pilot program offering free block party permits to the entire city.

It is also offering free pink barricades to those living in select areas, helping people to block of permitted streets for block parties.

The city started the program last year after learning some people in low-income neighborhoods had difficulties getting downtown to apply for a permit.

The city began offering free permits and free barricades in two areas. Of the over 500 permits issued for block parties last year, more than 40 came from those areas.

Now, they've expanded the free baracades program to include nine sections of the city. Once the permit is approved the city will lend you the barricades at a community organization in your area.

Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation says the city just wants to make it easier for everyone to get a permit.

"We want to help make block parties happen. We want to help Portlanders get together, know your neighbors. It's really great for community building, it's also great for preparation in case of an emergency," he said.

To apply or find out if your neighborhood is in a pink lending zone, go to the city's website.

© 2018 KGW