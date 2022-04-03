Portland-based nonprofit takes national stage on 'Ellen'

Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit that is headquartered in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — You may have seen it on Friday’s episode of "Ellen." Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit based in Portland, was recognized for its unique and important work centered on long-term mentorship.

On the episode, Grammy award-winning artist Ciara hosted a special segment. She also brought her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The segment featured a California family that was involved with the Friends of the Children.

"I would say there's not a better mentor program out there,” said Brittanie Richardson, a mom to seven kids.

"Love Friends of the Children. It's really, really an amazing organization," Ciara said.

KGW spoke to Traci Rossi and Allison Pauletto. Rossi is the executive director of the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children. Portland is the founding chapter and has been around for 29 years. Pauletto holds the same role for the Southwest Washington chapter.

“It's tremendous to see that we have such a big opportunity with a platform like the 'Ellen' show,” said Pauletto.

“Having the feature on the 'Ellen' show, it's just a wonderful opportunity for people to learn more about the model, the success of the model, the importance of the model," Rossi said.

They spoke about the unique way the nonprofit is making a difference locally in hundreds of kids' lives.

“We do one-on-one mentoring with youth from kindergarten through 12th grade,” said Rossi.

That's 12-and-a-half years that an adult is dedicated to being there for a child. Rossi said the number of years isn’t arbitrary, it’s backed by research.

“We are unique,” said Pauletto. “We are the only organization that provides salaried professional mentors who, it's their full-time job to work with a youth.”

They said many of the children they work with face obstacles in a system that isn't equitable. Many of them have been let down, which is why the organization’s work is so important.