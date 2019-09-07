PORTLAND, Ore. — Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the moon on July 20, 1969 and KGW reporter Jon Tuttle stepped onto the streets to interview Portlanders about the historic event.

The world came to a stop that day as the live images from the moon were broadcast into homes and businesses and people heard the historic words.

Tuttle visited a business that allowed workers to stop and watch the lunar lander liftoff. He interviewed children, along with blue collar and office workers.

Keep a sharp eye out. Yes, that's the Portland Outdoor Store, still in the same spot 50 years later.

The Standard Insurance Center building on Southwest 5th Avenue was under construction. There was a vacant lot next to City Hall where the city's first skyscraper, the future First Interstate Bank Tower, would go up.

Motorcycle cops rode Harleys. Patrol cars were Fords with a single light on top and police were headquartered in a brick building at 2nd and Oak Street.

The lunar module touched down on the surface at 1:17 p.m. Portland time.

"Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed."

Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA/Neil A. Armstrong)

