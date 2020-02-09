Portland footbridge wins international award

The Barbara Walker Crossing was a double winner in this year's CODAawards, which honors the world's best of public art.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's new footbridge on the Wildwood Trail is now an international award winner for public art.

The Barbara Walker Crossing won two prestigious CODAawards organized by CODAworx, an online global design platform.

The footbridge won a People's Choice Award as voted on by the public. It also won in the Transportation category, decided by a jury of artists and designers.

Portland public artist Ed Carpenter designed Barbara Walker Crossing. In June, he shared with KGW that he frequented the Wildwood Trail and knew the bridge would help keep people safe while also creating something beautiful. That left a lasting impression on judges.

“It is designed with such sensitivity, it blends into the environment of the hiking trail,” said CODAworx CEO, Toni Sikes. “I think it shows the love that Ed has for that section of the city.”