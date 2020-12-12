Portland FedEx driver surprises 11-year-old boy with special delivery

11-year-old Jax Menasco was shocked when the unknown delivery driver handed him a rare Pokémon card.

PORTLAND, Ore. — When you think of Santa Claus, the guy in the red and white suit, with the bushy white beard comes to mind.

Outside a Southeast Portland home, this Santa was wearing a blue button-down shirt with matching blue slacks and a FedEx logo on his shirt.

When 11-year-old Jax Menasco was outside his home in the Lents neighborhood on Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck stopped near his house. The unknown driver got out of the box van, walked over to Jax's mom Jennifer and handed her a package.

He also handed Jax a special surprise at the same time.

"Then he came over to me. I was kind of intrigued and then he gave me a Pokémon card, so I was just pleasantly surprised," Jax said.

Pokémon cards are something Jax had been talking about starting to collect. They're even on his Christmas list this year.

Thanks to the anonymous driver, Christmas had come early this year.

"I was looking forward to getting them and then some guy just randomly gave me a rare one too. I was pretty happy with that." Jax said, eyes beaming with pure joy.

The card Jax received is a holographic version of Lucario, it's a somewhat rare, sought after card in the popular card game. Holographic cards are usually south after and considered to be rarer.

"It's just kind of fun and also some of the Pokémon look kind of cool," Jax said.

Two days after the driver surprised Jax the first time, he was back again. This time there were no packages being delivered. He had gone out of his way to hand-deliver a special surprise just for Jax. A brand new tin full of unwrapped cards.

"I got pretty excited because I saw it was the same guy again," Jax said seeing the mystery driver at his door, "So we opened them and there was a bunch of pretty cool cards."

Jax's collection of Pokémon cards was well underway all thanks to the unknown FedEx delivery driver that somehow knew what was on his Christmas list.

Jax has one big message for him for the unknown Santa in the white box FedEx van: