Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Vaux’s Swifts

It’s a rite of passage in Portland: Enjoy a warm late summer evening watching the Vaux’s Swifts at Chapman Elementary School in Northwest Portland. As part of a 30-year migration pattern, the swifts swirl overhead then descend upon the school’s chimney at sunset. Those interested in watching the swifts roost should visit Chapman Elementary School about an hour before sunset any night in September.

Portland Mini Maker Faire

Billed as the “greatest show (& tell) on Earth,” the Portland Mini Maker Faire will be at OMSI this weekend. There will be more than 100 exhibits featuring the works of makers of all ages and ideas. Tickets range from $5-$8 for OMSI members and $10-$16 for non-OMSI members. (Above video is from 2018)

Oregon Brews & BBQs

Enjoy a barbecue meal with a beer at this year’s Oregon Brews and BBQ in McMinnville. More than 40 beers will be on tap from 25+ breweries. In addition to the drinks and food, there will be live music. Tickets range from $5-$12. The event raises funds for St. James Catholic School and GhanaHope Foundation.

What: Oregon Brews and BBQ

Oregon Brews and BBQ When: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Where: 400 NE Baker St., McMinnville

Clackamas County on Tap and Uncorked

You can also enjoy drinks at Clackamas On Tap and Uncorked. The event features regional craft wineries, breweries and distilleries. Presale tickets can be purchased online for $15. Tickets at the door are $20. The event benefits Meals on Wheels in North Clackamas.

Beaverton Celebration Parade

Floats will be rolling through the streets of Beaverton Saturday morning for the 62nd annual Beaverton Celebration Parade. This year’s parade theme is Superheroes Walk Among Us. (Above video is from 2018)

What: Beaverton Celebration Parade

Beaverton Celebration Parade When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon Where: Begins at Griffith Park. Ends on Southwest Menlo Drive near Berthold Avenue

Tigard Street Fair & Latino Festival

Downtown Tigard Street Fair

Downtown Tigard Street Fair

There will be plenty of opportunities for family fun at the Tigard Street Fair & Latino Festival. More than 170 vendors will be on hand. There will also be activities for kids and live music.

What: Tigard Street Fair & Latino Festival

Tigard Street Fair & Latino Festival When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown Tigard

Taste of Latinoamérica

The 5th annual Taste of Latinoamérica is at Portland Mercado in Southeast Portland on Saturday. The cultural festival will feature more than 25 Latinx businesses. There will be food, drinks and activities from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Carlton Crush

Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Head south from Portland on Saturday to stomp grapes, eat watermelon, drink beer and enjoy live music and a car show at the 8th annual Carlton Crush Harvest Festival. The event is free to attend.

