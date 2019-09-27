PORTLAND, Ore — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Oktoberfest

There are several Oktoberfest events this weekend in the Portland metro area. The Oregon Zoo is hosting a 21+ event on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Widmer is hosting its 15th annual Oktoberfest at its brewery in North Portland on Saturday. McMenamins at Edgefield is also holding on Oktoberfest event on Sunday.

Dancing in the Square Powwow

Friday is National American Indian Day. To celebrate, the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board is hosting the 14th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The event will feature vendors, educational booths, food, and entertainment.

Bloody Mary Festival

You can try the best Bloody Mary's in Portland at the Bloody Mary Festival on Sunday. The event is being held at Redd on Salmon Street. Tickets for the first session from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. are sold out. Tickets, which range from $45 to $55, are still available for the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. session.

POP Cats Convention

Cat lovers will fill the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for the POP Cats 2019 convention. While cats brought by attendees are not allowed, there will be plenty of merchandise for cats and their human. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand. Organizers say a portion of the weekend’s profits benefits participating cat organizations. Tickets range from $15-$40.

What: POP Cats Convention

POP Cats Convention When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Oregon Convention Center

Northwest Quilting Expo

The 19th annual Northwest Quilting Expo will be at the Portland Expo Center this weekend. Hundreds of quilts will be on display. There will be dozens of vendors offering the latest in fabrics and tools. You can also learn a trick or two to enhance your quilting at one of the classes that are being offered. Tickets are $10 per day.

What: Northwest Quilting Expo

Northwest Quilting Expo When: Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Portland Expo Center

Portland Fresh Hops Festival

Taste beer made with fresh hops for adults and root beer for kids (minors only allowed Saturday) at the Portland Fresh Hops Festival at Oaks Amusement Park.

BridgeTown Swing

Enjoy four days of dancing and fun at BridgeTown Swing, presented by Portland Swing Dance Club. BridgeTown Swing features competitions, workshops, lessons and social dances. Dance on over to the Hilton Vancouver Washington to enjoy the fun!

Portland Juggling Festival

The Portland Juggling Festival includes shows, workshops, special guests, games, vendors and plenty of juggling late into the night. Saturday night includes a Juggling and Vaudeville Extravaganza Show! Juggle your heart out at the Reed College Sports Center in Portland.

