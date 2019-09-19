PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Oregon International Air Show

The Oregon International Air Show is back and once again bringing in awe-inspiring aerobatics. This year’s headlining performers include the Royal Air Force Red Arrows and the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II. Be aware of the change of venue. The event is typically held at Hillsboro Airport but won’t be this year due to runway construction. Instead, it will be at McMinnville Municipal Airport. Tickets are still available for each day. The Red Arrows will only be flying on Saturday and Sunday. (Video of stunt pilot is from 2018 event)

What: Oregon International Air Show

Oregon International Air Show When: Friday-Sunday. Show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday-Sunday. Show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Where: McMinnville Municipal Airport

Beer festivals

If beer is your thing, then there will be plenty of options for you this weekend. There are several beer festivals going on throughout the area:

Craft Brew Smackdown will be in Albany on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a tasting glass and 10 tasting tickets. Click here for more information

will be in Albany on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a tasting glass and 10 tasting tickets. Click here for more information Oktoberfest will be taking over Oaks Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Gate admission ranges from $4-$6. Click here for more information

will be taking over Oaks Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Gate admission ranges from $4-$6. Click here for more information Septemberfest: The 12th annual Septemberfest is in Corvallis on Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include a tasting glass and eight drink tokens. Click here for more information

The 12th annual Septemberfest is in Corvallis on Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include a tasting glass and eight drink tokens. Click here for more information Hops and Vines: Enjoy the fall fruits of the harvest at Hops and Vines on Saturday in Brooks. Tickets are $22 and includes free tastings of beer, wine and spirits. Click here for more information

Enjoy the fall fruits of the harvest at Hops and Vines on Saturday in Brooks. Tickets are $22 and includes free tastings of beer, wine and spirits. Click here for more information Hood River Hops Fest: For people in the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Hops Fest is on Saturday. Admission is $20 the day of the event and includes a glass mug and five tasting tokens. Click here for more information

Free Museum Day

Many museums in the Portland area offer free admission on Saturday. That includes the Portland Art Museum, Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education and more. You must download a ticket online and present it at your museum of choice on Saturday.

What: Free Museum Day

Free Museum Day When: Saturday

Saturday Where: A museum near you

River Lantern Lighting

Following the Sunset on the Springwater Half Marathon is the River Lantern Lighting at Sellwood Riverfront Park. The event brings together people from all backgrounds for one night to celebrate community and enjoy the display of lanterns lighting up the Willamette River. Organizers say the lanterns are biodegradable and will be disposed of. Tickets are $45 and include a lantern, candle, marker, snacks, and a beer or cider.

Oregon Independent Film Festival

The 8th Annual Oregon Independent Film Festival showcases the best in independent cinema.

The festival is dedicated to discovering new filmmakers and screening the best new works alongside Hollywood premieres.

Individual tickets are $10-12 for each film. View the schedule here

What: Oregon Independent Film Festival

Oregon Independent Film Festival When: September 20-25

September 20-25 Where: Clinton Street Theater and venues to be announced

Fall Festival of the Arts

The 5th annual Fall Festival of the Arts features local and regional artists, demonstrations, live music, beer, food and wine at Troutdale's Glenn Otto Park. There's even a Kids Art Zone where volunteers will help kids express their talents and create unique works of art. Admission is free!

What: Fall Festival of the Arts

Fall Festival of the Arts When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale

Portland Polish Festival

Experience Polish culture at the 26th annual Portland Polish Festival! Visitors are invited to enjoy the food, dance and music of Poland. Admission is free and the festival is open to all ages.

Beaverton Welcoming Week

City of Beaverton

Welcoming Week is a series of events across the country designed to bring together immigrants, refugees, and U.S.-born residents to raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone. Organizers say the week’s activities celebrate the contributions of newcomers and provide opportunities to build cross-cultural relationships and understanding. Beaverton’s 5th annual celebration will take place from Sept. 13 - 22.

