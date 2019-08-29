Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Oregon State Fair

Photos: Foods at the 2019 Oregon State Fair KGW's Devon Haskins took a tour of the foods being sold at the Oregon State Fair on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. In this photo, he's chowing down on a deep-fried cinnamon roll. Deep fried Oreos Chicken and rice in a pineapple Deep fried Krispy Kreme burgers "Curly fries" (isn't that just a pile of chips?) Giant turkey leg Deep fried Snickers and deep fried s'mores Caramel apple

The Oregon State Fair comes to an end this weekend. In addition to your typical fair activities (rides, games, animals), there will be a monster truck rally and demolition derby. Concerts this weekend include The Commodores (Friday), The Beach Boys (Saturday) and country rock bands Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Poco (Monday). Admission for the fair ranges, depending on age.

Portland Renovation & Landscaping Show

Portland renovation, landscaping show

KGW

Doing a home improvement project soon? You’ll want to head to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Exhibitors will be there showing the latest for everything in your home, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring and more. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 18 get in free.

What: Portland Renovation & Landscaping Show

Portland Renovation & Landscaping Show When: Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Pearl District Fine Arts & Crafts Festival

Art in the Pearl

Art in the Pearl

Art fans will want to make a trip to the Pearl District this weekend for the 23rd annual Art in the Pearl festival. North Park Blocks will be filled with art, theater, music and other hands-on activities.

What: Art in the Pearl

Art in the Pearl When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: North Park Blocks

Dahlia Festival

It’s the final weekend of the annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias near Canby. You can take a stroll through the family-owned and operated farm's almost 40 acres of dahlia fields.

What: Dahlia Festival

Dahlia Festival When: Saturday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Swan Island Dahlias

Tour de Lab

Tour de Lab

DoveLewis

Bike and dog lovers will be riding through the streets of Portland on Sunday in support of DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital. Tour de Lab offers two ride options: A 19-mile “puppy dog” ride or a 42-mile “big dog” ride. The ride begins at Lucky Labrador on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and there will be rest stops at other Lucky Labrador locations. Registration ranges from $33 to $48.

Oregon Bunny Palooza

Generic image of a rabbit

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s all about bunnies at Oaks Amusement Park on Sunday! Oregon Bunny Palooza celebrates domestic pet rabbits and gives people looking to add a new member to their family an opportunity to adopt a rabbit. Tickets are $5 for adults and children 12 and older. Children younger than 12 get in for free.

What: Oregon Bunny Palooza

Oregon Bunny Palooza When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Oaks Amusement Park

Arab Festival

Arab Festival flyer

Arab Festival

Another fun event will be at Oaks Amusement Park on Saturday. You can celebrate Arab heritage with live music, games, dancing and middle Eastern cuisine at the 9th annual Arab Festival.

What: Arab Festival

Arab Festival When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Oaks Amusement Park

Slavic Festival

Slavic Festival

Slavic Festival

The 11th annual Slavic Festival will take place at Gateway Discovery Park in Northeast Portland. The festival celebrates the vibrant cultures of Eastern Europe. There will be games and live entertainment for people of all ages.

What: Slavic Festival

Slavic Festival When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Gateway Discovery Park

