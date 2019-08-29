Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our picks for this weekend:
Oregon State Fair
The Oregon State Fair comes to an end this weekend. In addition to your typical fair activities (rides, games, animals), there will be a monster truck rally and demolition derby. Concerts this weekend include The Commodores (Friday), The Beach Boys (Saturday) and country rock bands Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Poco (Monday). Admission for the fair ranges, depending on age.
- What: Oregon State Fair
- When: Friday to Monday. Hours vary
- Where: Oregon State Fairgrounds
Portland Renovation & Landscaping Show
Doing a home improvement project soon? You’ll want to head to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Exhibitors will be there showing the latest for everything in your home, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring and more. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 18 get in free.
- What: Portland Renovation & Landscaping Show
- When: Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Pearl District Fine Arts & Crafts Festival
Art fans will want to make a trip to the Pearl District this weekend for the 23rd annual Art in the Pearl festival. North Park Blocks will be filled with art, theater, music and other hands-on activities.
- What: Art in the Pearl
- When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: North Park Blocks
Dahlia Festival
It’s the final weekend of the annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias near Canby. You can take a stroll through the family-owned and operated farm's almost 40 acres of dahlia fields.
- What: Dahlia Festival
- When: Saturday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Swan Island Dahlias
Tour de Lab
Bike and dog lovers will be riding through the streets of Portland on Sunday in support of DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital. Tour de Lab offers two ride options: A 19-mile “puppy dog” ride or a 42-mile “big dog” ride. The ride begins at Lucky Labrador on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and there will be rest stops at other Lucky Labrador locations. Registration ranges from $33 to $48.
- What: Tour de Lab
- When: Ride begins Sunday at 8 a.m.
- Where: Lucky Labrador Brew Pub
Oregon Bunny Palooza
It’s all about bunnies at Oaks Amusement Park on Sunday! Oregon Bunny Palooza celebrates domestic pet rabbits and gives people looking to add a new member to their family an opportunity to adopt a rabbit. Tickets are $5 for adults and children 12 and older. Children younger than 12 get in for free.
- What: Oregon Bunny Palooza
- When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Oaks Amusement Park
Arab Festival
Another fun event will be at Oaks Amusement Park on Saturday. You can celebrate Arab heritage with live music, games, dancing and middle Eastern cuisine at the 9th annual Arab Festival.
- What: Arab Festival
- When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Oaks Amusement Park
Slavic Festival
The 11th annual Slavic Festival will take place at Gateway Discovery Park in Northeast Portland. The festival celebrates the vibrant cultures of Eastern Europe. There will be games and live entertainment for people of all ages.
- What: Slavic Festival
- When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Gateway Discovery Park